Proposal seeks to limit amount of Nebraska property taxes schools can collect

Sen. Tom Brewer will try once again to put a constitutional amendment before Nebraska voters limiting how much public schools can collect in property taxes.
Identical to a measure the Gordon senator has previously introduced, Brewer's proposal (LR13CA) would cap property taxes at no more than 33% of a school district's total funding.
Brewer said the idea didn't get much traction last session, but he thinks it could be ripe for debate in the 107th Legislature.
"We have to figure out a way to break this cycle where property taxes and schools are linked," he said.
Nebraska's state constitution requires the Legislature to "provide for the free instruction in the common schools," but does not outline how it should be paid for.
That has led previous Legislatures to pass the buck onto local school boards to fund instruction and operations through property taxes.
Over time, Brewer said, Nebraska has outpaced the rest of the country, where 40% of school funding comes through property taxes. In the Cornhusker State, that number is closer to 60%, he said.
If he can find 30 votes to put his constitutional amendment before voters in the November 2022 general election, and if Nebraskans approve it, the Legislature would need to find a way to fill a roughly $670 million shortfall a cap could create.
"It ultimately would be the responsibility of the Legislature to fill that void," he said, acknowledging that's where the major sticking point will be.
Senators representing the Omaha metro area and Lincoln, home to the two largest public school districts in the state, comprise a large voting bloc in the Legislature and have historically opposed legislation that would fundamentally change the state aid formula.
Brewer said he's not married to the 33% set by LR13CA, and he's willing to find a compromise.
"I think it could be an interesting discussion; it might get a little heated," he said. "At least it gives us a chance to voice our concerns and maybe reach a compromise."
