Proposal in Legislature adds one senator in redistricting

With the contours and character of his legislative district threatened by redistricting, Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward on Monday introduced a bill to increase the size of the 49-member Legislature to 50 senators.

That would protect both his district and rural legislative representation, he said.

"I'm agreeable to make some changes," Kolterman said, "but I disagree on moving the 24th District to Sarpy County" as proposed.

With addition of one senator to the 49-member Legislature, he said, "we're not talking about getting rid of a rural district anymore" while still providing for one additional urban legislative seat.

"I think that seat would be in Sarpy County," Kolterman said during an interview in his state Capitol office.

The state constitution already authorizes up to 50 seats in Nebraska's unique one-house, nonpartisan Legislature.

His proposal provides the Legislature with "another arrow in the quiver" as it struggles with its redistricting assignment, Kolterman said.

His plan is "a common-sense approach" to redistricting that threatens to divide senators along partisan and rural-urban lines, Kolterman said.