Proposal from Fischer, Fortenberry would allow NRDs to help Corps with flood repair projects

Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry introduced legislation in the Senate and the House this week designed to accelerate flood disaster recovery by allowing local entities, such as Nebraska's natural resource districts, to assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with infrastructure repairs.
The bicameral approach could speed legislative consideration.
Flooding ravaged the state nearly one year ago, leaving Nebraska with more than $1 billion of damage, much of which remains in the form of unrepaired levees along the Missouri River.
"Nebraska has made progress recovering from last year's devastating floods, but some districts are still waiting for permanent repairs to their levee projects," Fischer said.
Enabling local entities to assist with Corps-approved water infrastructure repairs would make rehabilitation "more efficient," she said, "saving communities time and money on their road to recovery."
And that, in turn would "free up federal resources for those areas of a disaster that require federal assistance," Fortenberry said.
John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said the legislation would "greatly enhance public safety in flood emergency response, not just in Nebraska but across the country.
"And it will be a force multiplier for the Corps of Engineers during flood disasters," he said.
Several areas are still awaiting permanent repairs to their levee projects along the Missouri River as this year's spring flood season rapidly approaches.
