Proposal from Fischer, Fortenberry would allow NRDs to help Corps with flood repair projects

Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry introduced legislation in the Senate and the House this week designed to accelerate flood disaster recovery by allowing local entities, such as Nebraska's natural resource districts, to assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with infrastructure repairs.

The bicameral approach could speed legislative consideration.

Flooding ravaged the state nearly one year ago, leaving Nebraska with more than $1 billion of damage, much of which remains in the form of unrepaired levees along the Missouri River.

"Nebraska has made progress recovering from last year's devastating floods, but some districts are still waiting for permanent repairs to their levee projects," Fischer said.

Enabling local entities to assist with Corps-approved water infrastructure repairs would make rehabilitation "more efficient," she said, "saving communities time and money on their road to recovery."

And that, in turn would "free up federal resources for those areas of a disaster that require federal assistance," Fortenberry said.