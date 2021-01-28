Private school scholarships funded by state tax credits stirs debate

An ongoing debate over support for "opportunity scholarships" to fund education for low-income students in private schools was renewed Thursday in the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
At issue was a bill (LB364) that would provide nonrefundable state income tax credits for donations to fund the scholarships, which couldn't exceed 50% of the individual or corporate taxpayer's income tax liability.
Total tax credits would be capped at $10 million annually.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the sponsor of the proposal, said the measure would not reduce funding for public schools while opening a new opportunity for students who do not thrive in public schools and for parents who would like to see their children receive a private education.
Discussion during the public hearing by the Revenue Committee centered on Catholic schools.
"A robust private school system is advantageous to the public school system," Linehan suggested.
Opponents said that diverting state revenue to private schools is not in the public interest.
"Reducing potential state funds when more funding is needed, not less," Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, described it.
"Private schools have a role in our state," he said, "but not state funding."
Moles also spoke on behalf of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
Dr. Shavonna Holman, president of the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, said the diversion of $10 million in state revenue amounted to "using public taxpayer dollars for private education."
Holman also spoke on behalf of the Nebraska Association of School Boards.
A parade of young students, largely people of color, told the committee that they thrived in private school settings after struggling in public schools.
Linehan said only students whose family income qualifies them for free or reduced-price lunch at school would be eligible under the bill for private school funding assistance provided through "opportunity scholarships."
"These are not wealthy families, not even middle class," Linehan said, and this provides an opportunity for those children to succeed.
Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute, opposed the bill, suggesting that it would provide "unusually generous tax cuts."
The better alternative is to invest more in public schools where there are high rates of poverty, she said.
