Private school scholarships funded by state tax credits stirs debate

An ongoing debate over support for "opportunity scholarships" to fund education for low-income students in private schools was renewed Thursday in the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

At issue was a bill (LB364) that would provide nonrefundable state income tax credits for donations to fund the scholarships, which couldn't exceed 50% of the individual or corporate taxpayer's income tax liability.

Total tax credits would be capped at $10 million annually.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the sponsor of the proposal, said the measure would not reduce funding for public schools while opening a new opportunity for students who do not thrive in public schools and for parents who would like to see their children receive a private education.

Discussion during the public hearing by the Revenue Committee centered on Catholic schools.

"A robust private school system is advantageous to the public school system," Linehan suggested.

Opponents said that diverting state revenue to private schools is not in the public interest.

"Reducing potential state funds when more funding is needed, not less," Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, described it.