Prisons failed to apply lost disciplinary sanctions to records of 187 inmates

Frakes emphasized the records error was not a miscalculation and did not impact court-ordered sentences. Rather, it affected the amount of good time deducted from sentences as a result of violations that happened during incarceration.

"Fortunately, many of the people who are still with us will get parole, and so this will have no impact on them," he said.

For those who have requested to have good time restored because they have been behaving since they lost it, odds are it will be restored unless it was taken for a high level violent act, he said.

When sanctions are given to a prisoner, it is a two-step process to record them, first to enter the findings of a disciplinary hearing, then to record any loss of good time in a separate area, Frakes said. That second entry sends a report to the records staff to adjust the tentative release date because of that loss of good time.

All of the entry failures were chalked up to human errors, involving more than 40 workers making the errors over 10 years, while logging 15,000 entries for losses of good time.

It was just one of those things that went on for a long time, he said, and the right conditions never occurred that led to discovery of the errors.