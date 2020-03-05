Prisons failed to apply disciplinary sanctions to records of 187 inmates

The Department of Correctional Services failed to apply good time sanctions to records of 187 inmates, and 45 of them got out earlier than they would have if the sanctions had been properly applied.
Director Scott Frakes said Thursday an internal review discovered the error. Nearly 140 inmates will receive notice of updates to their institutional records to reflect those disciplinary sanctions previously ordered but not applied.
The discrepancy was found to date back as far as 10 years. During that time, 204 sanctions were incorrectly recorded out of more than 15,000 good time sanctions recorded, Frakes said.
The amount of time assessed for the sanctions ranged from 15 days to 180 days, depending on the nature of the misconduct. In addition to loss of good time, inmates may have received other disciplinary sanctions including canteen restrictions and loss of yard, phone, visiting or furlough privileges.
In a news release, Frakes emphasized the records error was not a miscalculation and did not impact court-ordered sentences. Rather, the amount of good time that should have been deducted because of violations once in prison did not affect their release dates.
The state's good time law effectively cuts sentences in half, but that time can be added back for violations.
Loss of good time is one of the sanctions authorized by the department when an inmate commits an infraction, such as use of drugs, possession of contraband, assault or other behaviors that are prohibited, Frakes said. When good time is taken away, unless restored, an inmate will serve more time than would be normally expected.
"It does not impact a person’s ability to receive parole, nor does it change someone’s sentence structure or the amount of time a judge ordered them to serve,” Frakes said.
The department went to an automated system of calculating sentences in 2016, with new software that verifies the amount of time an inmate spends in prison, any mandatory minimum prison sentence requirements and misconduct history.
In 2014, before Frakes arrived, sentence miscalculations led to the inadvertent early releases of hundreds of Nebraska prison inmates. It had developed because of bad decisions and an aversion by those in charge to change a nearly two decades-old manner of hand-calculating release dates for inmates with mandatory minimum sentences, even after the state Supreme Court clearly spelled out the correct way in a February 2013 ruling.
Frakes said hearings are held when a violation occurs is made in prison, and the inmate is informed about what sanctions will be assessed and the right to appeal.
In these cases, inmates were notified but sanctions were not properly documented, and tentative release dates not changed.
Of the 45 prisoners released earlier than they would have been if sanctions were applied, two committed a new misdemeanor when they should have been in prison.
“We have taken appropriate steps to assure that this does not occur going forward,” Frakes said.
