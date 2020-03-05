Prisons failed to apply disciplinary sanctions to records of 187 inmates

Loss of good time is one of the sanctions authorized by the department when an inmate commits an infraction, such as use of drugs, possession of contraband, assault or other behaviors that are prohibited, Frakes said. When good time is taken away, unless restored, an inmate will serve more time than would be normally expected.

"It does not impact a person’s ability to receive parole, nor does it change someone’s sentence structure or the amount of time a judge ordered them to serve,” Frakes said.

The department went to an automated system of calculating sentences in 2016, with new software that verifies the amount of time an inmate spends in prison, any mandatory minimum prison sentence requirements and misconduct history.

In 2014, before Frakes arrived, sentence miscalculations led to the inadvertent early releases of hundreds of Nebraska prison inmates. It had developed because of bad decisions and an aversion by those in charge to change a nearly two decades-old manner of hand-calculating release dates for inmates with mandatory minimum sentences, even after the state Supreme Court clearly spelled out the correct way in a February 2013 ruling.