Prisoners petition for assistance with conditions at Nebraska penitentiary

Breakfast comes in a sack brought to cells at about 6 p.m. the night before. The amount of food is too small and not very nutritious, the petition said, and the sacks are stacked together and the food smashed, inmates have told the ombudsman's office.

Shop workers' access to showers after work is restricted; there is sporadic access to yard and recreational time. Religious practices are impeded, and morale is low among both inmates and staff.

"The past year here at NSP has been terrible," the petition said. "We, inmates (have) suffered the most!"

The petition put the word terrible in all caps with four exclamation marks.

It cited multiple changes in policies, procedures, rules, memorandums, protocols and inmate movement as problems.

Department spokeswoman Laura Strimple said in answer to questions about the petition that the department had not received it.

The inmates signed and sent out the petition because outside interventions were needed immediately, they said.

"Any and all inputs, feedback, in all shapes, fashions and forms would be duly appreciated," Gills said in his letter.