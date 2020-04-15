Pre-COVID-19 impact state tax report shows increases

There's this consolation for the Nebraska economy: March tax collections were up in all areas, which gives an idea that things were going pretty well before the coronavirus invaded.
The net sales, income, corporate and miscellaneous taxes were up 12% above the amount forecasters predicted. And the year's receipts were up nearly 9%.
Gross receipts compared to the forecast show sales taxes up nearly 14%, individual income taxes up 5.4%, corporate income up 41.5% and miscellaneous up 6.5%.
Comparisons are based on the forecast from July.
But there could be more painful news in the months to come.
Appropriations Chairman John Stinner said last week the pandemic will cause a significant decrease in tax receipts for the state, and the effect could be felt up to three years. Unemployment and Medicaid applications will go up in the months to come.
At the same time, the federal coronavirus aid package could bring the state $1.25 billion.
Tax receipts for March have a 30-day lag in sales tax reporting, so they really indicate what was going on in February. The report for April will be more indicative of what is happening with restrictions on businesses and social gatherings amid the outbreak, said Revenue Department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch.
Net sales tax collections were up in March 9.4%, and farmers have already reported because their deadline is before April 15, Brasch said.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts told Nebraskans during one of his COVID-19 updates, if you can pay your income taxes before the now-July 15 deadline, please do, she said.
