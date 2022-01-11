Polling reportedly links Mike Flood to potential bid for Fortenberry seat

Polling reportedly is underway asking whether there is potential support for Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk if he were to become a Republican candidate for the 1st District House seat now held by embattled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.

Asked about those reports, Flood said: "No comment."

Flood, a former Speaker of the Legislature, returned to the legislative body in 2021 after being term-limited out of office upon completing two consecutive terms in 2013. He was Speaker for six years beginning in 2007.

Although the timing may not have been connected to reports circulating about the polling that may be underway, Fortenberry announced his candidacy for reelection in a YouTube video message on Monday.

Fortenberry is currently under indictment in Los Angeles for allegedly misleading federal authorities who were investigating illegal foreign contributions to his re-election campaign in 2016.

The Lincoln congressman was first elected to eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat in 2004.

Flood, a Norfolk attorney, owns and operates a network of radio and television stations that combine into a statewide media network called "News Channel Nebraska."