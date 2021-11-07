Poll suggests Nebraskans no longer trust election results

* Despite their losing record and the disappointment of already knowing they do not have a bowl game opportunity, the Huskers have continued to compete, fighting Ohio State for 60 minutes on Saturday.

* There has absolutely been no quit. That would not have been true under a couple of recent coaches, perhaps most visibly Bill Callahan.

* These Huskers play like they care.

* After this year's brutal schedule, perhaps the toughest in college football, the 2022 schedule looks like it might provide the opportunity for a breakthrough year.

Your call, Mr. Athletic Director.

* * *

Finishing up:

* If you haven't seen it by now, look to politico.com for what appears to be a richly sourced story on a behind-the-scenes struggle over Donald Trump's endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster despite Gov. Pete Ricketts' direct request to Trump that he not do so.

* Public education institutions, policies and curricula appear to have become a favorite Republican political target now. It was a winner for Republicans in Virginia last week.