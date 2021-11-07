Poll suggests Nebraskans no longer trust election results

Here comes some revealing, but not surprising, polling data from the 2021 Nebraska Rural Poll and a new accompanying Nebraska Metro Poll.
"Most rural Nebraskans surveyed do not trust at all information from CNN and MSNBC, while most metropolitan Nebraskans surveyed do not trust information from Fox News," Becky Vogt, manager of the NE Rural Poll, reported.
"Metropolitan Nebraskans reported a high degree of trust in state newspapers," according to a news release summary of the results.
"Rural Nebraskans reported trusting local TV news, local newspapers, state newspapers, Fox News, public radio and national newspapers less than they did in 2017, when the poll last asked about trust in media institutions."
While 46% of metropolitan Nebraskans surveyed trust coronavirus information from the Centers for Disease Control a lot, only 20% of rural Nebraskans agree.
And this: "While 22% of metro residents have a great deal of confidence in voting and election systems across the nation, only 9% of rural respondents do."
Just 22% in metropolitan Nebraska?
Evidence that partisan critics have succeeded in undermining a critical component of the foundation of our democratic republic.
Are millions of Americans not going to believe or accept election results from now on?
That's perilous territory.
* * *
And so the adventure begins.
On Thursday, up they go, climbing their way three miles into the sky.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil will head up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa.
There was some rain and snow on the mountain on Friday; it will be cold at night. It will be challenging.
"God made the mountain very high
So we could climb up near the sky
And look and see what we thought tall
Were very small things after all.
— Annette Wynne
* * *
Trev Alberts will make the recommendation to Ted Carter and Ronnie Green, but most Husker fans already have reached their own opinions.
A voice from a season-ticket holder in the North Stadium:
* The Huskers have been competitive in close games with four Top Ten teams this season, losing all of them by close margins. Progress is visible and measurable.
* Despite their losing record and the disappointment of already knowing they do not have a bowl game opportunity, the Huskers have continued to compete, fighting Ohio State for 60 minutes on Saturday.
* There has absolutely been no quit. That would not have been true under a couple of recent coaches, perhaps most visibly Bill Callahan.
* These Huskers play like they care.
* After this year's brutal schedule, perhaps the toughest in college football, the 2022 schedule looks like it might provide the opportunity for a breakthrough year.
Your call, Mr. Athletic Director.
* * *
Finishing up:
* If you haven't seen it by now, look to politico.com for what appears to be a richly sourced story on a behind-the-scenes struggle over Donald Trump's endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster despite Gov. Pete Ricketts' direct request to Trump that he not do so.
* Public education institutions, policies and curricula appear to have become a favorite Republican political target now. It was a winner for Republicans in Virginia last week.
* Former Gov. Dave Heineman told News Channel Nebraska's Joe Jordan that he'll probably wait to decide whether to seek the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination until sometime in early January.
* Heineman pointed out that he was Trump's 2016 presidential campaign chairman in Nebraska.
* The Legislature's STAR WARS Committee is thinking big, eyeing projects that would enrich the lives of Nebraskans while sparking recreation, tourism and economic activity.
* What time is it?
Stinner: NU proposals 'have merit' when deciding how to spend Nebraska's $1B in pandemic recovery funds
