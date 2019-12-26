You are the owner of this article.
Police: 61-year-old man reports loaded gun taken from lunchbox
A 61-year-old man reported his handgun missing Monday, Lincoln police say.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the loaded, .45-caliber handgun with a gun light was in a lunchbox, which he left at the back door of a business near 20th and K streets. The man told police he put it there at about 7 a.m., forgot about it, then returned at 10:30 a.m. and it was gone.

The gun was valued at about $700.

Police logo 2017

