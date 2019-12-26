Police: 61-year-old man reports loaded gun taken from lunchbox

A 61-year-old man reported his handgun missing Monday, Lincoln police say.
You have free articles remaining.
Sgt. Angela Sands said the loaded, .45-caliber handgun with a gun light was in a lunchbox, which he left at the back door of a business near 20th and K streets. The man told police he put it there at about 7 a.m., forgot about it, then returned at 10:30 a.m. and it was gone.
The gun was valued at about $700.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger