Platte Institute promotes plan to rely more on sales taxes

Jim Greisch, a panelist and executive at RSM US, a company that provides financial services, said Nebraska's current sales-income-property tax system results in "overdependence on income and property taxes."

Looking ahead outside of the tax reform agenda, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said "next year is the opportunity to do big, transformative change" in Nebraska as its leaders reach decisions on how to spend more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic recovery funding allocated to the state.

Hilgers is heading the Legislature's so-called STAR WARS study committee that is preparing recommendations for developments along the Platte River, at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, at Lewis and Clark Lake along the border with South Dakota and at Niobrara State Park in the northeast corner of the state.

Flood control, recreation, tourism and water resource sustainability are on the table.

Pointing to Mahoney State Park between Lincoln and Omaha as "a treasure," Hilgers said state parks enrich the lives of Nebraskans.

Hilgers said he believes the state has "the best set of leaders we've had in 30 years" and that they are positioned with "the opportunity to transform the state."