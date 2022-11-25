 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'

  • 0

Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better."

Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state.

Jim Pillen election night

Jim Pillen

"Coach Tom Osborne taught me an important lesson: We never stay the same," Pillen said in an explanation on the event's website. "Every day, we can either get a little better, or get a little worse."

The Governor's Inaugural Ball will take place at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7.

The move to Omaha from Lincoln marks a change in venue for the event. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted both of his inaugural balls at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2015 and 2019.

But many other features of the event remain the same as in previous balls.

People are also reading…

The ball is black tie optional. Men are asked to wear a tuxedo or dark suit, while women may wear a formal evening gown, with a cocktail dress or dressy separates.

Doors will open at CHI Health Center for a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Dinner -- the menu is still being finalized -- will be served at 6:30 p.m., with dessert to follow at 7:45.

The grand march and program is scheduled for 8 p.m., with dancing slated to begin at 9.

Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal

Any member of the public who submits an RSVP is invited to observe the grand march and can view the program free of charge from a standing room-only space.

Those who did not submit an RSVP ahead of time will not be granted admission, the event website states.

Tickets for the ball are $75 for general seating, which includes the full package of events. A $25 option will get attendees dessert, a seat for the program and a ticket to the dance.

The various ticket packages are available on the inaugural ball's website: nebraskadaybyday.com.

The deadline to reserve a seat is Dec. 19.

Pillen says Jason Jackson will remain as DAS director
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher education/statehouse reporter

A native of Beatrice, Chris Dunker has reported on higher education, state government and other issues since joining the Journal Star in 2014.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas celebrations kick off in Frankfurt and Stockholm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News