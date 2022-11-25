Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'

Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better."

Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state.

"Coach Tom Osborne taught me an important lesson: We never stay the same," Pillen said in an explanation on the event's website. "Every day, we can either get a little better, or get a little worse."

The Governor's Inaugural Ball will take place at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7.

The move to Omaha from Lincoln marks a change in venue for the event. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted both of his inaugural balls at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2015 and 2019.

But many other features of the event remain the same as in previous balls.

The ball is black tie optional. Men are asked to wear a tuxedo or dark suit, while women may wear a formal evening gown, with a cocktail dress or dressy separates.

Doors will open at CHI Health Center for a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Dinner -- the menu is still being finalized -- will be served at 6:30 p.m., with dessert to follow at 7:45.

The grand march and program is scheduled for 8 p.m., with dancing slated to begin at 9.

Any member of the public who submits an RSVP is invited to observe the grand march and can view the program free of charge from a standing room-only space.

Those who did not submit an RSVP ahead of time will not be granted admission, the event website states.

Tickets for the ball are $75 for general seating, which includes the full package of events. A $25 option will get attendees dessert, a seat for the program and a ticket to the dance.

The various ticket packages are available on the inaugural ball's website: nebraskadaybyday.com.

The deadline to reserve a seat is Dec. 19.