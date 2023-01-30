Pillen zeroes in on Nebraska workforce development, tax reduction

Gov. Jim Pillen delivered a conservative message Monday to participants and listeners in his first monthly statewide call-in radio show while centering on the need for workforce development and retention of young Nebraskans.

Pillen, who is approaching his first month in office, said he is committed to "transformative tax policy" and less government.

"We need to shrink government," he said. "Get government out of our hair."

At the same time, the governor said, he is determined to "improve services with less people" holding government jobs.

"As we shrink government," Pillen said, "don't fill empty seats" when people retire.

"We need to focus on essential, critical services," Pillen said, and that includes making "a significant investment to fill positions" now vacant in the Nebraska State Patrol.

Pillen said the state needs to proceed with construction of a new prison to replace the aging penitentiary in Lincoln, locate the new facility in a populous location and improve programming for inmates so they can be prepared to "join the workforce and live productive lives" once they have completed their sentences.

Although Pillen did not suggest where a new prison should be built, Omaha is considered to be the most likely site.

Answering questions phoned in during the hourlong show aired on KFOR in Lincoln, the governor said the opportunity for legislative enactment of Sen. Tom Brewer's "constitutional-carry" gun rights bill "looks pretty good" and responded to criticism about his appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate.

Brewer's bill (LB77) would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit or required gun safety training. Twenty-five senators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

Critics of the appointment of Ricketts to succeed Ben Sasse, who resigned from the Senate to become president of the University of Florida, have pointed to the former governor's strong financial support for Pillen's gubernatorial candidacy.

Noting that he had 4,500 contributors to his campaign, Pillen said: "No one asked for anything in return."

"I chose the best person," the governor said.

"And everybody will have an opportunity to make a decision" whether Ricketts should continue to hold that Senate seat two years from now when Ricketts seeks election to serve the final two years of Sasse's six-year term, Pillen said.

