Pillen will announce who will fill Nebraska Senate seat on Thursday

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he will appoint a successor to former Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday with all signs pointing to the expected choice of former Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Pillen and the appointee are scheduled to be together at a 9 a.m. news conference in the Governor's Hearing Room.

Sasse resigned effective on Sunday as he prepares to assume the presidency of the University of Florida next month.

Ricketts, who completed two terms as governor in January, was an unsuccessful candidate for the Senate in 2006.

Former state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone, Pinnacle Bank Chairman Sid Dinsdale and Greg Ibach, former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, were among applicants for the open Senate seat, according to a story in the Nebraska Examiner

