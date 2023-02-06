Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday turned the spotlight on mentoring programs for young Nebraskans by announcing that state employees will be allowed to modify their work schedules to participate in volunteer youth mentorship activities and targeting $5 million in the governor's budget to promote recruitment of mentors.
Pillen's targeting of youth mentoring adhered to his ongoing message that "we should never, ever give up on a kid," a theme that also was a factor in leading to his proposal to spread and boost state aid to schools.
Mentoring can "give kids hope," the governor said. "Every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor."
Pillen was joined by his former Nebraska football coach, Tom Osborne, who along with his wife, Nancy, launched the TeamMates Mentoring Program in Lincoln in 1991. The program has since spread statewide.
Osborne said the pandemic and increasing substance abuse challenges have made this "a difficult time for young people."
Providing assistance through mentoring is "an investment in the future," he said.
Mentoring can have "an incredible impact on our kids for years and years," Pillen said.
Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, said the state's 16,000 employees will be able to participate in mentoring activities with modification of work schedules and they potentially represent a volunteer army of "ideal youth mentors."
Representatives of a number of mentoring organizations joined about a dozen state senators at the announcement.
Pillen described Osborne as a mentor to him when he was on the Husker football team and a coach "who didn't give up on me."
Osborne, who said "I used to tell the governor what to do," described Pillen as "a guy who recovered a fumble a long time ago against Oklahoma that kept me employed."
Pillen, then a senior safety, recovered a Sooner fumble on the Husker three-yard-line with less than four minutes left in the game to secure a 17-14 upset victory over top-ranked Oklahoma in 1978.
The governor declared February to be "Nebraska Mentoring Month."
Seed companies seek AltEn assets to help cleanup; Northwest students still waiting to get into new auditorium; UNL students prepare for NASA challenge.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Pete Ricketts with his daughter Eleanor Ricketts and wife Susanne Shore on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.