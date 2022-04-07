 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Pillen targets two senators for their abortion votes

  • Updated
  • 0
State Sen. Wendy DeBoer, District 10

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer

District: 10

From: Bennington

Party: Democratic

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said Thursday that he "will work with pro-life voters" to attempt to defeat state Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in their re-election bids since they both voted this week in opposition to a proposal that would ban abortion in Nebraska if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The court is expected to consider the 1973 landmark decision which protected a woman's right to choose when it ruled that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

The Legislature on Wednesday night scuttled a bill (LB933) that would have triggered a ban on abortions in Nebraska if the court acted to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Supporters of the proposal fell two votes short of acquiring the 33 votes needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents. Both Cavanaugh and DeBoer voted against the motion to end debate.

People are also reading…

"Abortion is murder and as a pro-life state the majority of Nebraskans recognize that we need to outlaw it," Pillen said.

Pillen said voters in the legislative districts represented by Cavanaugh and DeBoer should "vote them out of office this November."

"The Legislature failed the people of Nebraska in voting to keep abortion legal," Pillen said.  

Bill to ban abortion in Nebraska if court overturns Roe v. Wade fails
+1 
Machaela Cavanaugh mug

Cavanaugh

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists may have figured out why the Great Pyramids are nearly perfectly aligned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News