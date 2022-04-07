Pillen targets two senators for their abortion votes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said Thursday that he "will work with pro-life voters" to attempt to defeat state Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in their re-election bids since they both voted this week in opposition to a proposal that would ban abortion in Nebraska if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The court is expected to consider the 1973 landmark decision which protected a woman's right to choose when it ruled that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

The Legislature on Wednesday night scuttled a bill (LB933) that would have triggered a ban on abortions in Nebraska if the court acted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Supporters of the proposal fell two votes short of acquiring the 33 votes needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents. Both Cavanaugh and DeBoer voted against the motion to end debate.

How they voted Senators voted 31-15 on a cloture motion Wednesday to stop debate on LB933. Voting for cloture signaled support in bringing the abortion bill to a vote. Voting yes (31): Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, Dorn, Erdman, Flood, Friesen, Geist, Gragert, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hilkemann, Hughes, Jacobson, Kolterman, Lindstrom, Linehan, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama, Stinner, Williams. Voting no (15): Blood, Bostar, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Day, DeBoer, M. Hansen, Hunt, McCollister, McKinney, Morfeld, Pansing Brooks, Vargas, Walz, Wishart Excused, not voting (3): Lathrop, Pahls, Wayne

"Abortion is murder and as a pro-life state the majority of Nebraskans recognize that we need to outlaw it," Pillen said.

Pillen said voters in the legislative districts represented by Cavanaugh and DeBoer should "vote them out of office this November."

"The Legislature failed the people of Nebraska in voting to keep abortion legal," Pillen said.

