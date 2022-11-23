Pillen says Jason Jackson will remain as DAS director

Jason Jackson will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday.

"Jason has been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded," Pillen said.

"He will continue seeking new innovations, streamlining processes and improving services in government," the governor-elect added.

Jackson has served as Department of Administrative Services director since 2018 and also has been the state's chief human resources officer since 2016.

Prior to his public service, Jackson worked in the software industry and served for five years as a U.S. Navy officer. He is a graduate of the the U.S. Naval Academy.

On Tuesday, Pillen announced that Jim Macy will continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

"Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska's natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska's five unique agro-ecological zones," Pillen said.

"He has decades of experience that will help ensure that our land, water and energy standards remain the best in the country," the governor-elect said.

Macy has served as director of the department since 2019 and previously was director of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before it was merged with the Nebraska Energy Office.

Before that, Macy held a number of positions in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.