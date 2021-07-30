Pillen says it's time to balance Nebraska's tax system, focus on Nebraska values

Asked about challengers already in the Republican primary race, along with the looming shadow of former Gov. Dave Heineman, who is actively considering joining the field, Pillen said: "All I can do is focus on Pillen."

Pillen said Nebraska needs to "solve (its) brain drain problem" by providing new opportunities and additional incentives to stay here.

"That's essential to solving workforce issues, including the need for welders, technicians, mechanics, electronic workers, plumbers, carpenters," he said, along with the opportunities in agriculture for precision farming that applies modern technologies to the management of crop production.

"Our number one industry is agriculture," Pillen said, and he would center on "growing agriculture while also defending agriculture" from the vegan movement and animal liberation movements.

"We need a strong voice for agriculture now," he said.

One of the lessons Pillen said he learned from Tom Osborne when he was playing for the Huskers, was that "there is no such thing as staying the same; you either get better or worse."

"I think whoever the next governor is will be really important," he said.