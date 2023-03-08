Gov. Jim Pillen told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon audience on Wednesday that he is focused on helping build an educational and economic environment in Nebraska that will fuel opportunity and "keep our kids here."

That means "strengthening our community colleges," reducing income and property taxes and practicing governmental "fiscal discipline," the governor said.

"Not everybody's going to agree with me and I understand that," Pillen said. "But I'm going to be me."

Pillen is into his third month as governor and said one of his goals will be to "make sure we have a thriving middle class."

"Our tax policy is severely flawed," the governor said. Local property taxes are "out of whack" and should no longer be relied on to help fund community colleges, which should be funded by state sales and income tax revenue.

The excess revenue available to state government now should be invested in education and used to help fund property tax reform, Pillen said.

The state's community colleges should be strengthened to provide students with the opportunity to prepare for jobs that are abundantly available in Nebraska now, governor said.

It's time, he said, for "transformative change."

The changes he has proposed have been modeled to be sure they are sustainable, the governor told the business-oriented audience.

Now, Pillen said, he is "trying to build a trusting relationship with everybody in the Unicameral" as he moves ahead with his agenda.

Photos and video: Gov. Jim Pillen's 2023 inauguration