Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance.
"John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
Albin has been labor commissioner since 2014.
"Eric will continue our state's track record of being the best place in the nation for insurers to do business," Pillen said.
Dunning was appointed insurance director in 2021.
