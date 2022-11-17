 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen names Sherry Vinton as state agriculture director

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Thursday named Sherry Vinton, who manages the business operations of a family cow-calf operation near Whitman in Grant County, as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

"As a lifelong Nebraskan and livestock producer, she is a leader in Nebraska agriculture who knows the importance of the industry for the future of the state," Pillen said.

"Sherry will work to protect farmers and ranchers against anti-agricultural policies and groups, promote free and fair trade, ensure competitive markets and defend our land."

Vinton is first vice president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

The new director will succeed Steve Wellman in January.

