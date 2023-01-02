 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

  • 0

Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's newly elected governor on Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director on Thursday. Jamshidi, who is currently deputy director of operations at NDOT, will take over the interim post on Thursday.

Jamshidi will take over from John Selmer, who is retiring. His last official day is Wednesday.

Selmer has been department director since March 2021. Before his appointment, he was director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he worked for 31 years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jamshidi has worked for the department for nearly 40 years and previously served as interim director in 2015.

People are also reading…

New Nebraska roads center expected to give drivers more immediate info on hazards
Rise in number of traffic fatalities troubling for Nebraska
Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month
Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News