editor's pick topical

Pillen names health care team; Anthone moves to private sector

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday named division directors in the Department of Health and Human Services and announced that Dr. Gary Anthone will depart as the state's chief medical officer and director of public health to accept a position in the private sector in Omaha.

Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state epidemiologist, will serve as acting chief medical officer until a replacement is appointed.

Pillen appointed Charity Menefee as director of the Division of Public Health, Tony Green as director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities and Kevin Bagley as director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care.

The governor-elect said he will conduct national searches to find division directors for Behavioral Health and for Children and Family Services. Those directors are Sheri Dawson and Stephanie Beasley, respectively.

"I want to thank Dr. Anthone for all his hard work and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic," Pillen said.

"It was through his leadership that Nebraska had one of the best and most efficient responses to the pandemic," he said.

Earlier, Pillen announced the reappointment of Dannette Smith as CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

Smith will be interim director of Children and Family Services and Green will be interim director of Behavioral Health.

