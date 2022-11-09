Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff.

Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.

In advance of that, Lopez will serve as director of Pillen's transition team and Zoeller will be transition policy director.

Pillen deputy campaign manager John Gage will be transition communications adviser and Ann Jablonski will be transition scheduler.

Lopez has been a partner at Husch Blackwell, where he has practiced constitutional law and co-led the firm's state attorneys general practice.

Earlier, he served in the Nebraska Department of Justice under both Attorneys General Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson.

Zoeller led Pillen's successful campaign that resulted in his victory in 91 of Nebraska's 93 counties on Tuesday.

Previously, he served as the chief government performance officer for the Department of Administrative Services, as executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, as legislative aide to Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and as policy advisor to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Pillen will take over from Ricketts on Jan. 5.

"I have full trust in these individuals to help lead my administration's efforts to cut government and grow our state," Pillen said.

"Together, we will work to protect, train and keep our kids in Nebraska, provide transformative property tax relief, grow agriculture and defend our commonsense, conservative values," he said.

Pillen, a pork producer from Columbus, defeated Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue in Tuesday's election, winning 60.5% of the vote. That surpassed the percentage of votes won by Ricketts in the 2014 and 2018 general elections.

It's unclear when Pillen will resign from his spot on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The governor, either Ricketts or Pillen, will appoint someone to fill the final two years of Pillen's six-year term.