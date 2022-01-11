Pillen has raised $5.4 million for expensive GOP governor contest

Former Husker and current UNL Regent Jim Pillen will run for governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen already has raised $5.4 million in contributions to his campaign, a figure that dwarfs the amount of money that previous Republican candidates for governor reported in their initial campaign finance reports.

Pillen had cash on hand for his campaign totaling $4.1 million moving into 2022.

His figures include 18 donors contributing $100,000 to the Columbus pork producer, who is a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

The Pillen numbers compare with about $1.4 million raised by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2013 as he prepared for his initial gubernatorial race eight years ago.

Pillen counts 1,328 Nebraska contributors and has contributed $1 million of his own money to his campaign.

The multi-candidate Republican gubernatorial primary contest appears likely to feature a costly battle with Pillen and Charles Herbster, a Falls City cattle producer, leading the campaign finance charts.

The Pillen campaign's estimate of Herbster expenditures thus far approaches $3 million, with nearly $1.5 million in television and radio outlays already in the books.