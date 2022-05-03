 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen enters final stretch with $1.5 million on hand

  • Updated
  • 0

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen entered the final stage of the hotly contested battle for the GOP nomination with nearly $1.5 million on hand to fund his final campaign push.

"We have ample resources to turn out our voters during the most important time in the election," Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said.

GOP candidates for governor debate questions on ag, climate, medical cannabis
Don Walton: Fluid Nebraska GOP governor race enters final days

Total contributions to the Pillen campaign now exceed $8.5 million, he said.

Nearly $8 million of that total has come from Nebraskans, Zoeller said.

Pillen, a Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, is locked in what is regarded as a tight race with Charles Herbster of Falls City and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.

"The resources are important because both Lindstrom and Herbster have cut back on media buys in certain areas," Zoeller said.  

Herbster was out of the Lincoln media market for a day, he said, and that's the "most important" ad market for him because of the Lincoln media market's reach into Nebraska west of Lincoln.

Zoeller said the Pillen campaign counts 2,475 contributors, and 2,341 of them are from Nebraska.

Nebraska Republicans will choose their gubernatorial nominee at the May 10 primary election. 

2022 Primary Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Elections

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…

Nebraska Governor
Elections

Nebraska Governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…

Nebraska Secretary of State
Elections

Nebraska Secretary of State

  • Updated
  • 0

Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.

Nebraska State Auditor
Elections
AP

Nebraska State Auditor

  • Updated
  • 0

Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…

Nebraska State Treasurer
Elections
AP

Nebraska State Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…

Nebraska Attorney General
Elections

Nebraska Attorney General

  • Updated
  • 0

The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46
Elections

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46

  • Updated
  • 0

Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46. 

Lancaster County Board, District 3
Elections

Lancaster County Board, District 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…

Lancaster County Public Defender
Elections

Lancaster County Public Defender

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…

Lancaster County Treasurer
Elections
AP

Lancaster County Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5
Elections
AP

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5

  • Updated
  • 0

The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
Elections
AP

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

  • Updated
  • 0

Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

