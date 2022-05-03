Pillen enters final stretch with $1.5 million on hand

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen entered the final stage of the hotly contested battle for the GOP nomination with nearly $1.5 million on hand to fund his final campaign push.
"We have ample resources to turn out our voters during the most important time in the election," Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said.
Total contributions to the Pillen campaign now exceed $8.5 million, he said.
Nearly $8 million of that total has come from Nebraskans, Zoeller said.
Pillen, a Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, is locked in what is regarded as a tight race with Charles Herbster of Falls City and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.
"The resources are important because both Lindstrom and Herbster have cut back on media buys in certain areas," Zoeller said.
Herbster was out of the Lincoln media market for a day, he said, and that's the "most important" ad market for him because of the Lincoln media market's reach into Nebraska west of Lincoln.
Zoeller said the Pillen campaign counts 2,475 contributors, and 2,341 of them are from Nebraska.
Nebraska Republicans will choose their gubernatorial nominee at the May 10 primary election.
