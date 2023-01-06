Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs.
Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs."
"Affordable, accessible, dependable and high-speed broadband is essential to keeping our kids and having them flourish in our state," the governor said.
"As we expand and improve broadband access, we will be growing future investment and prosperity in Nebraska," Pillen said.
The new Broadband Office will provide policy level direction, work openly and collaboratively with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders, lead efforts to incorporate participation and engagement with the communities with critical broadband needs along with relevant stakeholders while leading efforts to develop directives and strategies for best utilization of federal funds, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The new Broadband Office will be led on an interim basis by Patrick Redmond, who serves as state broadband and infrastructure coordinator in the State Budget Division.
Applicants for the position may apply at
governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
