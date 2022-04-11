Pillen campaign funding figure reaches $7.8 million

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen reported Monday that he raised $2.3 million in campaign contributions during the past three months, bringing his total campaign war chest to more than $7.8 million.

That's a record-breaking total at this point in the campaign cycle, his campaign stated.

As of April 5, the end of the current reporting period, the campaign had more than $2.9 million in cash on hand in advance of the May 10 primary election.

"Nebraskans across the state believe in a commonsense future and have made an investment into our campaign and the future of the state," Pillen said.

"Because of their support, our campaign is in a strong financial position to compete for every vote and win this race," he said.

Pillen is matched against Falls City rancher and businessman Charles Herbster and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha at the top of the polls conducted to measure support in a nine-candidate Republican field.

Herbster, who has self-funded most of his campaign costs, has held the lead in recent polling.

The Pillen campaign reported contributions from 2,097 donors, 1,987 of whom are Nebraskans.

