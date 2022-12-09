 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7.

Frakes had been director since 2015.

The position is one of the most important and sensitive in state government and the new director is likely to be tasked with overseeing construction of a new state prison which has been tentatively largely funded but awaits final legislative approval.

Pillen said Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates, a national executive search firm based in Concord, Massachusetts, will assist in a national search for a new director.

"This search firm has a long track record of finding the best candidates for agency directors nationally and in Nebraska," Pillen said.

"The next director will help lead the expansion of our corrections capacity and will share my vision of making sure every agency is run efficiently and effectively."

Pillen said "my administration will be looking for someone who understands the importance of law and order to keep Nebraskans safe."

In other action, Pillen announced that Don Arp Jr. will continue to lead the Nebraska Crime Commission and Ed Toner will continue as Nebraska's chief information officer.

Arp has been executive director of the Crime Commission since 2019.

Toner has been the state's chief information officer since 2015.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

