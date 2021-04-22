Peterson joins other AGs in opposing adding seats to Supreme Court

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson was among 20 state attorneys general who signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden opposing a proposal to add justices to the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, Biden created a commission to study several Supreme Court reforms, including expanding the number of justices, which opponents have referred to as "court packing."

Progressives want Biden to expand the court in order to balance the 6-3 conservative majority secured by President Donald Trump last year, who nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court shortly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and before the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced a bill last week to add four seats to the Supreme Court, but the measure has little chance of passing the evenly divided Senate.

Conservatives have cried foul and express concerns the commission and bill is "a coordinated effort to grab political power, jeopardizing the integrity of our system of government," according to a news release.