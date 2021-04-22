Peterson joins other AGs in opposing adding seats to Supreme Court

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson was among 20 state attorneys general who signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden opposing a proposal to add justices to the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court.
Earlier this month, Biden created a commission to study several Supreme Court reforms, including expanding the number of justices, which opponents have referred to as "court packing."
Progressives want Biden to expand the court in order to balance the 6-3 conservative majority secured by President Donald Trump last year, who nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court shortly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and before the Nov. 3 election.
Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced a bill last week to add four seats to the Supreme Court, but the measure has little chance of passing the evenly divided Senate.
Conservatives have cried foul and express concerns the commission and bill is "a coordinated effort to grab political power, jeopardizing the integrity of our system of government," according to a news release.
"This most recent attempt by the Biden administration, and the House of Representatives, to pack the U.S. Supreme Court is one of the boldest attempts we have seen in striving to disrupt that balance of power purely for political purposes," Peterson said in a news release.
The letter to Biden from the coalition of attorneys general says adding seats to the Supreme Court would be "a naked political power grab."
"We believe that such actions will seriously undermine our constitutional system, the public's confidence in our courts, and the rule of law," it reads. "We oppose passage of such a measure."
In addition to Nebraska, the letter was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.