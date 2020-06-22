People show up to Pardons Board to ask consideration for Ed Poindexter

He has had excellent behavior in prison and many accomplishments, and he presents no threat to public safety, Topolski said.

He cannot wait for a future hearing or lengthy deliberation, she said. But even if he dies in prison, people will continue to advocate for a new and fair trial, and he will eventually be exonerated, she said.

Kietryn Zychal, a freelance journalist who has taken up Poindexter's cause, said he had a sea change when he went to prison, from being a Black Panther to being a conservative.

"He is an evangelist for personal responsibility," she told the board.

He has dedicated his life to helping young men in prison so that they never come back, Zychal said.

An inmate may be considered for medical parole by the Nebraska Board of Parole, but not if the inmate has a life sentence or a death sentence.

Evnen and Ricketts thanked each person who spoke for coming forward. Peterson said on the way out the door he wouldn't comment on whether he would be open to a commutation or compassionate release, because it was the first he had heard of the proposal.