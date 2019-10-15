Financially challenged Nebraskans who resort to payday lenders for money to meet expenses, which often are medically related or tied to a family crisis, pay annual interest rates as high as 400%.
A coalition of community organizations announced Tuesday that they plan to give Nebraska voters an opportunity to put an end to that and adopt an initiative proposal that would reduce the maximum interest rate to 36%.
Nebraskans for Responsible Lending will launch a petition drive to place that proposal on the 2020 general election ballot.
"It's a moral issue," said the Rev. Damian Zuerlein of Omaha, a Catholic priest.
"Usury is a sin in scriptural terms," he noted. "We need to stop the robbers."
Sponsors say they recognize that the task of collecting tens of thousands of valid signatures in counties throughout the state in order to gain access to the ballot will be an expensive and tedious challenge.
"We are hopeful we will have the resources," Aubrey Mancuso, executive director of Voices for Children, said at a news conference in the state Capitol Rotunda.
"This is wrong," she said in pointing to the 400% annual interest rate figure that initiative supporters suggest is designed to trap people in long-term debt.
"Each year, payday lenders strip $28 million from Nebraskans in fees alone," sponsors said in outlining the issue.
Former state Sen. Al Davis said "people end up mired down," largely by medical bills.
Davis said "the Legislature has had ample opportunity to fix this problem," but has declined to act, so it's up to the people now.
Mick Wagoner, speaking for the Veterans Legal Support Network, said veterans and their families are among the people who become ensnared by payday lender interest rates.
"People feel trapped," Zuerlein said. Sometimes a church helps cover the costs of rent or food or utility bills so people can make their loan payment, he said.
Fifteen states apply a 36% interest rate cap to the loans, sponsors said.
More than a dozen organizations were listed as initiative sponsors, including AARP Nebraska, ACLU of Nebraska, Heartland Workers Center, Nebraska Appleseed, Omaha Together One Community, Voices for Children in Nebraska and the Lincoln YWCA.