editor's pick topical

Patrick O'Donnell retiring as clerk of the Nebraska Legislature

First day of the Legislature

Patrick O'Donnell is sworn in as Clerk of the Legislature on the first day of the 106th Legislature in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Patrick J. O'Donnell informed Nebraska state senators Tuesday that he will retire as clerk of the Legislature at the end of the year, ending 45 years in the position. 

"It has been an honor to serve," O'Donnell said in a brief message sent to senators late in the afternoon.

"I wish you well in the upcoming session," he said.

The clerk of the Legislature is responsible for ensuring that all constitutional, statutory and policy requirements are followed when the Legislature conducts its business.

The office of the clerk acts as the administrative arm of the Legislature and maintains official records of all legislative business.

As a veteran and respected clerk, O'Donnell has been particularly effective in keeping the legislative process moving while maintaining decorum.  

