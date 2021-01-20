 Skip to main content
Party leader feels a sense of hope
Party leader feels a sense of hope

Electoral College, 12.14

Second Congressional District delegate Precious McKesson (right) embraces Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb after voting during the Electoral College in December at the state Capitol.

Jane Kleeb watched the inauguration of Joe Biden on TV in Lincoln with what she described as "a true sense of hope that I haven't had since President Trump was in office."

Kleeb said the ceremony was a strong reminder that "differences make America stronger and more beautiful."

Jane Kleeb

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb

Even though she is Nebraska's Democratic state chairwoman, Kleeb said she was viewing the proceedings away from her home in Hastings as an American who believes the country needs healing.

"I had a true sense of happiness," she said. "The promise of America has not been erased."

And this moment of healing comes at a time when "we have been isolated, distanced from our sense of community and friendships," Kleeb said, threatened, endangered and burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If she were to choose two words to sum up the event, she said, they would be "so beautiful." 

— Don Walton

 

Related to this story

All quiet at the state Capitol
Regional Government

All quiet at the state Capitol

  • Updated

When Nebraska lawmakers reconvened this week, additional troopers were visible patrolling the hallways, and private security guards hired by the Nebraska Democratic Party were posted throughout the building.

