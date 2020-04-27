Pardons Board meets (literally) to hear testimony on pardon applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Board of Pardons is meeting Monday afternoon to decide on 33 pardon applications, with in-person testimony on 16 of those cases.

In the past, Pardons Board hearings have attracted enough people to fill the governor's hearing room, and other times to pack the room, with strangers sitting and standing shoulder-to-shoulder and spilling into the halls.

To accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions, Monday's hearing has been moved to a legislative hearing room on the first floor of the Capitol, which has more seating, and enough board seating to allow the three members -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen -- to sit 6 feet apart.

It's unclear how many people will be milling around in the hallways outside the hearing room, as family members, supporters and attorneys frequently attend the hearings.

Sixteen of the applications will be heard with no testimony. At the last hearing in February, many, if not all, of the applications considered without testimony were denied.

The board is also on Monday considering an application that was tabled in February.

Applicants who are testifying are being allowed into the hearing room five at a time every 30 minutes.