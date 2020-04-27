Pardons Board meets (literally) to hear testimony on pardon applications

The Nebraska Board of Pardons is meeting Monday afternoon to decide on 33 pardon applications, with in-person testimony on 16 of those cases.
In the past, Pardons Board hearings have attracted enough people to fill the governor's hearing room, and other times to pack the room, with strangers sitting and standing shoulder-to-shoulder and spilling into the halls.
To accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions, Monday's hearing has been moved to a legislative hearing room on the first floor of the Capitol, which has more seating, and enough board seating to allow the three members -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen -- to sit 6 feet apart.
It's unclear how many people will be milling around in the hallways outside the hearing room, as family members, supporters and attorneys frequently attend the hearings.
Sixteen of the applications will be heard with no testimony. At the last hearing in February, many, if not all, of the applications considered without testimony were denied.
The board is also on Monday considering an application that was tabled in February.
Applicants who are testifying are being allowed into the hearing room five at a time every 30 minutes.
Until that February meeting, no Pardons Board hearings had been held to consider applications prior to July 2019, which prompted Omaha Sen. John McCollister to introduce a bill (LB968) to better regulate the meetings of the board. That bill still sits with the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
McCollister's bill would, among other things, require the board to hold hearings on applications for pardons at least every 90 days; hear an application at the next regularly scheduled meeting after the filing; prohibit combining of unrelated applications at the same hearing.
As of January when the bill was introduced, the board had held only seven hearings in more than 2½ years, and granted only 21 pardons, despite the board receiving close to 500 petitions.
At its February meeting, the board considered 60 applications.
The Pardons Board responded to McCollister's bill in January in a letter to the Judiciary Committee saying the board was committed to addressing the remainder of existing applications in additional meetings over the course of 2020. And board members said they had made significant improvements for the benefit of applicants.
Then the COVID-19 crisis happened, with its restrictions on the size of groups of people that can gather at any one time.
Still the board has found a way to hold the hearings, but without live streaming, video or audio of the proceedings for the public.
