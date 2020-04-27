Pardons Board meets (literally), grants 12 pardons

Until the February meeting, no Pardons Board hearings had been held to consider applications since July 2019. That had prompted Omaha Sen. John McCollister to introduce a bill (LB968) in January to better regulate meetings of the board. That bill still sits in the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

McCollister's bill would, among other things, require the board to hold hearings on applications for pardons at least every 90 days; hear an application at the next regularly scheduled meeting after the filing; and prohibit combining of unrelated applications at the same hearing.

As of the bill's introduction, the board had held only seven hearings in more than 2½ years, and granted only 21 pardons, despite the board receiving close to 500 petitions.

At its February meeting, the board considered 60 applications. In 19 cases, the board heard no testimony.

The Pardons Board responded to McCollister's bill in January in a letter to the Judiciary Committee, saying the bill was unnecessary, and the board was committed to addressing the remainder of existing applications in additional meetings over the course of 2020. Board members said they had made significant improvements for the benefit of applicants.