Pansing Brooks will discuss abortion rights with Vice President Harris

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in November's rematch with Republican Congressman-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk, will meet in Washington Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of other state legislative leaders to discuss action regarding abortion rights.

The meeting with legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that secured a woman's right to decide to have an abortion.

A White House announcement said those legislators are "fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights."

The meeting will be livestreamed on whitehouse.gov/live/.

Although it is still uncertain, the Nebraska Legislature may be called into special session by Gov. Pete Ricketts later this year to consider legislation to ban abortion in Nebraska as a result of the court decision.

Pansing Brooks, who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year, would be a participant in the special session.

Pansing Brooks lost a special election contest with Flood last month called to determine who will serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office representing eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as their party nominees to serve a new two-year term beginning next January.

Flood will be sworn into the House seat on Tuesday.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.