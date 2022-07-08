 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pansing Brooks will discuss abortion rights with Vice President Harris

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in November's rematch with Republican Congressman-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk, will meet in Washington Friday with Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of other state legislative leaders to discuss action regarding abortion rights.

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

Nebraska Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to her supporters, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

The meeting with legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that secured a woman's right to decide to have an abortion.

Nebraska Republican Mike Flood to take House seat on Tuesday
Don Walton: Flood congressional victory spotlights rural-urban divide

A White House announcement said those legislators are "fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights."

The meeting will be livestreamed on whitehouse.gov/live/.

Although it is still uncertain, the Nebraska Legislature may be called into special session by Gov. Pete Ricketts later this year to consider legislation to ban abortion in Nebraska as a result of the court decision.

Pansing Brooks, who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year, would be a participant in the special session. 

Pansing Brooks lost a special election contest with Flood last month called to determine who will serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office representing eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as their party nominees to serve a new two-year term beginning next January.

Flood will be sworn into the House seat on Tuesday.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign. 

Abortion ruling rouses Democrats in Nebraska special election
Newest member of U.S. House Mike Flood says he'll support Lincoln's interests
Special legislative session on abortion appears uncertain

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

