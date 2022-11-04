Pansing Brooks says she would be a bipartisan House member

Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks said Friday that she is the 1st District congressional candidate who would work in a bipartisan manner to "fight for Nebraskans" rather than "walk lockstep with party bosses" as she says Republican Rep. Mike Flood has done since his election to the House in June.

Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, pointed to what she described as "some of the worst votes Mike Flood has taken" at a news conference in Lincoln that featured endorsements from a number of supporters, including Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, and retired Lincoln police officer Albert Maxey.

Voters will choose between the two candidates on Tuesday with a spotlight turning toward Sarpy County residents in Papillion and La Vista who have recently been moved from metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District into eastern Nebraska's 1st District and could be key to the outcome of the contest.

When Flood and Pansing Brooks first met at a special election in June to determine who would serve the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term following his resignation, Flood prevailed by 6,234 votes, winning all 12 counties other than Lancaster, which Pansing Brooks won by more than 10,000 votes.

Flood won in Sarpy County by 754 votes.

"Patty is a champion for our children," Benson said at the news conference.

Maxey said Flood has voted in the House "against bills that law enforcement wanted," including establishment of an Amber Alert-like network for emergencies involving active shooters.

Earlier, Flood joined with Republican members of the House Oversight Committee to ask Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas how the Biden administration plans to "fix the largest border crisis in our nation's history."

"We cannot endure another year of the Biden administration's failed border policies," their letter stated.