Pansing Brooks says her $1.5 million campaign has no PAC funding

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said Tuesday she has raised nearly $1.5 million for her campaign without accepting any corporate political action committee funding, unlike her opponent, Republican Rep. Mike Flood.

More than $1.3 million of Pansing Brooks' campaign funding has come from Nebraskans, she said during a news conference in Lincoln.

"Lots of Nebraskans donating small amounts of money," Pansing Brooks said.

"When I entered this race, I took a no corporate PAC pledge because I will not be beholden to any special interest or political party — only to Nebraskans."

Pansing Brooks said Flood "has become a product of (Washington) D.C. beholden to special interests and his party bosses" since his election to the House seat June 28.

"I am committed to answering only to Nebraskans in this race," she said.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in the June special election called to name a successor to former 1st District Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from the House following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

The special election filled the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term.

The two party nominees will meet again in the Nov. 8 general election to choose a House member to fill the eastern Nebraska House seat for the next two-year term beginning in January.