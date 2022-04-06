Pansing Brooks raises $500,000 for congressional bid

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln has raised more than $500,000 in her Democratic bid for the 1st District congressional seat vacated by the resignation of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

"People are clearly excited about the opportunities presented by this open congressional seat," Pansing Brooks said Wednesday.

"The recent redistricting of CD1 has given us a clear path to victory, and people are responding," the two-term state senator said.

"I'm ready to seize on this momentum and be the new leader this district needs."

Fortenberry resigned in the wake of his conviction on federal charges of accepting illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign and lying to federal investigators about those contributions. The Lincoln congressman was first elected in 2004.

Pansing Brooks pointed to the need to lower prescription drug prices, expand infrastructure including broadband access, reduce inflation, protect Social Security, gain congressional passage of paid family and medical leave, increase affordable housing and educational opportunities, "ensure a healthy planet," reduce "the crushing burden" of student loans and keep young people in the state.

"Nebraskans are hungry for change," she said.

Total contributions raised during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 will be $480,210, the Pansing Brooks campaign reported, and funds raised since April 1 have moved the current campaign funding total over $500,000.

Pansing Brooks is opposed in the May 10 Democratic primary election by Jazari Kual Zakaria of Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.