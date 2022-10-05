 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy.

Patty Pansing Brooks

Patty Pansing Brooks, 2022 Republican candidate for House of Representatives, District 1.

"I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong Republican," Trudy Hines said during the event at the Pansing Brooks campaign headquarters in downtown Lincoln.

"Today I stand here as a Republican for Patty because she is on the record as working with both sides to create the best solutions for all."

Matt Kirkland, a Lincoln realtor and nonpartisan voter, said "Patty has a proven record of getting things done that matter to her constituents and helps make Nebraska a better place."

Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, said her Republican and nonpartisan support demonstrates a sharp contrast with Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk.

"Time after time we've seen Mike Flood vote lockstep with what his party bosses tell him to do," Pansing Brooks said. 

"This is terrible for Nebraska," she said, "and not what I intend to do."

Journal Star Voter's Guide available; early voting ballots in the mail

Flood, who was a Norfolk state senator at the time, defeated Pansing Brooks in a June 28 special election to fill the remaining six months of Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's House term after the former congressman resigned following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Voters will choose who will serve the next two-year term in November. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

