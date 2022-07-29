Pansing Brooks points to million-dollar House campaign funding support

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said her campaign has passed the million-dollar fundraising mark after her close battle with Republican Mike Flood of Norfolk in a June 28 special election that sent Flood to Congress to fill eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat.
"People across District 1 are worried about the extremism taking place in Washington," Pansing Brooks said, pointing to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that negated the 1973 Roe v. Wade court ruling that guaranteed a woman's right to seek an abortion.
While Americans are struggling with inflation, Pansing Brooks said, "Washington politicians won't stop the grenade-launching" and focus on issues important to their constituents.
Pansing Brooks, who lost to Flood by 6,234 votes in the special election last month, said she has raised $1,040,172 in campaign funds as of July 18.
Latest campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Flood raised $1,369,791 during the same period.
Pansing Brooks reported $353,995 in cash on hand; Flood reported $47,434.
The special election last month filled the House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign campaign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.
Flood emerged with 52.7% of the 115,800 votes registered.
The general election in November will determine who holds the House seat for the next two-year term, beginning in January.
Democrats have not held the 1st District House seat since Clair Callan of Odell won a single term in 1964.
