Pansing Brooks, Flood battle Tuesday in special congressional election

Republican congressional nominee Mike Flood of Norfolk pocketed the endorsement of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police on Monday, and Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln suggested "the right to privacy is on the ballot" in Tuesday's special election.

Voters in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will choose a new member of the U.S. House of Representatives to fill the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term.

The rare special election was scheduled in the wake of Fortenberry's resignation following his conviction on charges in California that he lied to federal officials about foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

As Nebraska voters in 10 counties, including Lancaster, and portions of two others are choosing between the two state senators, Fortenberry will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Flood was joined in the Capitol Rotunda by Gov. Pete Ricketts as he received the police endorsement during a stop on a get-out-the-vote tour that took him to Papillion, Fremont, Lincoln, David City, Columbus and home to Norfolk.

Jim Maguire, president of the statewide police organization, said Flood is needed in Congress to help "stop some of the radical agenda coming out of Washington."

"It is very important that we get out the vote," Ricketts said, noting a factor that could be a challenge in a special election.

Flood said he would "do anything I can to have their backs" in praising the work of law enforcement officers.

Pansing Brooks pointed to last week's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that had guaranteed a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion as a late-breaking factor that could impact the results of Tuesday's vote.

Patty Pansing Brooks

Patty Pansing Brooks, 2022 candidate for Congress, 1st District.

But even more may be at stake, she suggested in a telephone interview, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas' suggestion that the court should now reconsider its previous rulings codifying rights to contraception and same-sex relationships.

Pansing Brooks was in the Rotunda minutes before Flood's news conference, escorting her sister and brother-in-law from Atlanta on a brief Capitol tour that included a view of the legislative chamber, but the two senators did not make contact.

Both candidates expressed some uncertainty about what to expect in a rare summertime election even though voter registration figures provide a built-in Republican advantage.

Mike Flood

Flood

"It depends a lot on turnout," Flood said. "I do not take this for granted."

"There is no question that many people are very agitated," Pansing Brooks said. But the "quiet momentum" that she senses may not ultimately build until the general election in November when the two candidates meet again, she said. 

Pansing Brooks and Flood will compete in a rematch in November to fill a new two-year term beginning in January as a result of their primary election victories in May. The special election nominees to fill the remainder of Fortenberry's term were chosen by party leadership. 

