Pansing Brooks, Flood battle Tuesday in special congressional election

Vote

When are the polls open?

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

How do I know where to vote?

Go to the State of Nebraska VoterCheck site at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov and click on “Polling Place.” Or call your county clerk/election commissioner's office.

What should I do if I have moved since the last election?

Voters changing address, name or party affiliation must complete new voter registration applications and return them to the Election Commissioner's office. Failure to do so may delay you at the polls on Election Day.

Can I vote if I did not re-register?

Yes, if you have a voter registration on file, you can go to your new polling place on Election Day. You will be asked to complete a new registration form, and your ballot will be sealed in an envelope.

Do I need a voting card to vote?

No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote. No identification is required to vote.

What if I asked for an early ballot, but didn't receive one?

If you happen to lose a ballot, ruin it or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place.

What's against the rules?

* Campaigning or handing out political literature within 200 feet of a polling place, except on private property.

* Wearing political badges or insignia into a polling place on Election Day.

What if I want to report a problem or have a question?

Contact your county clerk/election commissioner or the Secretary of State's office at 402-471-2555 or 888-727-0007.