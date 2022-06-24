Pansing Brooks calls on voters to 'fight back'; Flood touts 'pro-life' record

Game-changer?

That's what Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee in Tuesday's special election to fill the eastern Nebraska House seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, is hoping.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end abortion rights previously guaranteed by its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade means that the Tuesday election in Nebraska provides the first opportunity in the country to "fight back at the ballot box," Pansing Brooks said at a hastily arranged news conference.

"I'm angry, sad, mostly angry," she said. "Now we need to channel our anger into votes."

The two-term state senator appeared at her downtown Lincoln campaign headquarters dressed in white, which she said represented an expression of hope.

The court's decision, which she described as Draconian, transports women "back to the world where we were chattel," or property, second-class citizens, Pansing Brooks said.

"It means safe abortions will not happen.

"Many women will now die," she said. "It's a sad day."

The court's decision has the effect of "push(ing) women back into the Dark Ages," she said.

The news conference attracted the kind of intense media coverage that will give her targeted message wide distribution as voters in the 1st Congressional District prepare to go the polls Tuesday in a battleground that structurally favors Republicans.

Flood praised the court's decision to "return abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people where they belong."

Noting that he sponsored "the nation's first pain-capable unborn child protection act" as a state senator, a bill that has banned abortion in Nebraska after 20 weeks, Flood said "we helped pave the way for this landmark decision."

Later, during an interview in the Capitol Rotunda, Flood said he believes the court ruling can spark decisions in the states that "create a culture of life," which includes support for prenatal care, adequate nutrition and a determination to "make sure pregnant women have the support they need."

"Not in the last 50 years have Nebraskans had the opportunity to have such a discussion," Flood said. "This begins a journey and we need to listen to both sides."

Flood recalled the political criticism he encountered in 2012 when he supported legislation that included prenatal care benefits for illegal immigrants living in Nebraska.

"I chose the pro-life path," he said. "And I stand by that as part of a bigger discussion about providing women the resources they need to be able to deliver a healthy child.

"My position is that life begins at conception," Flood said. "My pro-life record is clear. I believe the state has an obligation to help children who may not be wanted."

Flood said he encourages a big voter turnout next week.

Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats that tops 67,000 and have recorded 27 straight victories in the district, although it has been reshaped every decade to reflect changes dictated by U.S. census figures.

Pansing Brooks said she is reaching out to moderate Republicans and independent voters, as well as members of her own party.

Lincoln is the district's largest city and viewed in Nebraska's political terms as moderate, and it presumably would need to be a key element in shaping a potential upset.

The district is composed of 10 counties and parts of two other counties and includes Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus in addition to Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

