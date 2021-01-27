Pandemic proof that virtual meetings vital for government boards, testifiers tell Legislature committee

Lance Molina told the committee that happened to him during online meetings of the Gretna City Council and Gretna School Board last fall.

As a leading opponent to a $258 million bond issue to build several new schools in Gretna, Molina said he was cut off from participating in a meeting, while backers of the plan were allowed to voice their support.

Lawmakers also heard testimony on a second bill (LB112), from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, requiring public bodies to carve out time for citizens to speak at any meeting subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Under current law, elected or appointed boards aren't required to allow citizens to speak at every meeting, as long as they allow the public to speak at some meetings.

That has allowed boards to create burdensome roadblocks to allowing citizens to speak to their elected leaders, Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom President Doug Kagan told the committee, such as requiring them to give advance notice of what topic they wished to discuss during a public comment section.

Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said Albrecht's bill provided clarity and uniformity to all boards across the state, and would serve as a "safety valve" for citizens wishing to respond to late-breaking developments in a community.