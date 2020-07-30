Owner of Paycheck Advance seeks change to ballot language on proposed cap of payday loan interest rates

They are asking a Lincoln judge for an expedited hearing on the matter.

The move came just more than a month after sponsors of the petition drive, organized by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, turned in 120,000 signatures for validation, well above the 7% of the state's registered voters needed to get on the ballot.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen then transmitted a copy of the measure to Attorney General Doug Peterson, who returned the ballot title and explanatory statement to be placed on the general election ballot if Evnen's office validates the petition.

Thomas' complaint challenging the language was filed electronically Monday evening.

Aubrey Mancuso, who helped organize the petition drive, said for too long families have been caught up in cycles of debt because of unaffordable loans and the Legislature has failed to address it.

Annually, supporters say, Nebraskans pay about $28 million in fees to payday lenders who typically offer small loans to those who may not be able to borrow elsewhere. Opponents to the measure say the cap would likely drive lenders out of business.