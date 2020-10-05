Osborne, Ricketts warn against casino gambling's social costs

This year's battle may be the most challenging, Loontjer suggested, with proponents of the measure "already spending $2.5 million and I can't imagine how much more" before next month's election in attempting to gain support of Nebraska voters.

Opponents could be outspent 25 to 1, she said.

If this constitutional amendment is adopted, Loontjer said, "Nebraska will never be the same."

"When it comes to casino gambling, the house always wins," Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, warned.

The three-pronged Keep the Money in Nebraska initiative is sponsored by Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.

Supporters argue that Nebraskans already engage in casino gambling in bordering states and help fund economic activity and provide tax revenue in those states. The most visible example is gambling at casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, across the border from Omaha.

Race tracks operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, but new tracks presumably would also spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters.