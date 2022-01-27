Opponents say plan to reconfigure public power boards would erode local control

A proposal to empower Nebraska's governor to appoint a majority of the members of the state's two largest public power district boards was criticized Thursday as an effort to strip local control from voters.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman's plan (LB1046) would reconfigure the governance structure of both the Nebraska Public Power District and Omaha Public Power District, and allow the governor to choose the chief executive officer of each.

NPPD ratepayers currently select all 11 members of its board of directors, but under the Brainard lawmaker's plan, the board would be reduced to nine members beginning in 2024.

Four of those members would be elected, one from each of four districts created to encompass NPPD's service area, while the other five members would be selected at-large by the governor.

Three of the appointed members must live in rural areas, under Bostelman's plan.

OPPD would be reorganized in a similar way, with four elected members and five appointed by the governor, and at least one of the appointees residing outside of Omaha's city limits.

The governor would also have the power to choose the chief executive officer for each utility. LB1046 says the CEO would "serve at the pleasure of the governor," while also following the direction of the utility's board.

Bostelman said after the rolling blackouts caused by a February 2021 polar vortex, his intention was for appointees to include subject matter experts in power generation, transmission and distribution, or other experience in the power industry.

Roughly 30% of public power board members across the country are appointed.

"Things are changing and there's huge challenges ahead," he told the Natural Resources Committee, where the bill was heard on Thursday. "We need to have a different way of putting people with that working knowledge, that skill set on the board."

LB1046 doesn't spell out what qualifications appointees would need to have — Bostelman told the committee he didn't want the legislation to be too prescriptive — which Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said he believed would lead to the process becoming politicized.

"Every six years you could have a different governor and new board members," Moser said. "What if it's a governor you didn't like?"

Bostelman said the current system allows for a large portion of the board to have turnover, and said his proposal could shorten the learning curve for new members.

"We need board members to ask the right questions to make the right decisions," he said.

No one testified in support of Bostelman's bill on Thursday, nor did anyone submit letters of support backing the plan.

Opponents — including the sitting CEOs of both NPPD and OPPD, as well as the presidents of smaller public power districts — said the plan would create confusion among ratepayers, with the leader and majority of the board being accountable to one person.

Tom Kent, the CEO of NPPD, told the committee five members of the utility already have a background in the power industry, while others reflect ratepayers and voters in several different ways.

"The public has done a good job of electing people to represent them," Kent said.

OPPD's president and chief executive, Javier Fernandez, said public power has served Nebraska well over the last century, ranking among the most reliable and most affordable in the country.

"Our history and track record does not warrant the governance changes under LB1046," Fernandez said.

Bostelman's plan would result in an "enormous erosion of local control" at the state's two largest power providers, with the representatives of the customer-owners always representing the minority.

"There's no accountability for appointed board members other than through the sitting governor," Fernandez added. "Customer-owners must pay for the decisions of such a board without any ability to hold the appointed board members accountable."

Neal Suess, the president and CEO of Loup River Public Power District — the first public power district in Nebraska — said the proposed changes at NPPD and OPPD wouldn't have a direct impact on local public power boards.

A change in the governor could result in the change of board members to NPPD, which supplies power to Loup River Public Power District, and thus to the long-term strategy of all utilities, Suess told the committee.

"A board of directors of a utility needs to be able to adapt on the fly, but an ever-changing board of directors could create a new strain and expense on the utility and its customers," he said.

The committee received nearly 90 letters opposing Bostelman's bill.

Ed Schrock, a former state senator who now sits on the NPPD board, said there was merit to the governor having a say in who sits on the board, which he described as growing increasingly partisan due to out-of-state money flowing into elections.

"It's a good idea," Schrock said during the time for neutral testifiers. "I hope you can incorporate some of it."

The committee took no action on Thursday, which was Day 15 in the 60-day legislative session.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.