Opponents push bill protecting meatpacking workers off the agenda

"When I hear that 'the lobby thinks this,' my first inclination is: 'What about the people?'" Vargas asked. "What about the individual workers who are working right now as we speak? What about the loved ones of those workers?

"This is to make sure there is a balanced approach to it," he added. "This has nothing to do with whether or not we are targeting an industry."

Other backers of Vargas' proposal, including Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and Tom Brandt of Plymouth -- both of whom represent districts that employ a large number of meatpacking workers -- said the bill was not as onerous as opponents made it out to be.

Aguilar said many meatpacking plants already were in compliance with Vargas' bill, and said without requirements from the state, many would drop those protections, perhaps too soon, in order to speed production and increase profits.

Added Brandt: "Safety is not an unnecessary burden."

But opponents said as Nebraska and the U.S. emerge from the global pandemic, the Legislature should look to cut more red tape for businesses rather than keep regulations in place, and said Vargas' bill imposed a "one size fits all" approach on the state's meatpacking industry.